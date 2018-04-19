MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Attorney General Brad Schimel criticizing the state bar for giving a felon an award (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

The president of the State Bar of Wisconsin wants to change course and deny a felon an award after the nomination drew criticism from Attorney General Brad Schimel.

The bar announced Tuesday that Stephan Addison had won the 2018 Jack DeWitt WisLAP Volunteer Award, which recognizes a lawyer, judge or group that helps the Wisconsin Lawyers Assistance Program. The program helps attorneys deal with addiction and depression.

Addison was convicted in 2006 of recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor sexual gratification in connection with a 2005 sexual assault. Schimel said Wednesday that Addison doesn't deserve the award.

Bar President Paul Swanson says many volunteer attorneys for WisLAP have been through recovery programs themselves and an award recipient's past behavior traditionally hasn't been considered.

However, Swanson says the WisLAP award committee now plans to reconvene to discuss the award and he will recommend Addison's nomination be withdrawn.

___

5:15 p.m.

Attorney General Brad Schimel is criticizing the state bar for giving a felon an award.

The bar announced Tuesday that Stephan Addison had won the 2018 Jack DeWitt WisLAP Volunteer Award, which recognizes a lawyer, judge or group that helps the Wisconsin Lawyers Assistance Program. The program helps attorneys deal with stress.

Addison was convicted in 2006 of recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor sexual gratification in connection with a 2005 sexual assault.

Schimel issued a news release Wednesday saying Addison doesn't deserve the award and questioning the message the bar is sending to sexual assault victims.

Bar spokeswoman Kristen Durst didn't immediately respond to messages. The bar's website indicates Addison is currently practicing in Illinois. He didn't immediately reply to an email.