WASHINGTON — The Latest on staffing upheaval at the White House (all times local):

8 a.m.

The White House press secretary says President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, isn't leaving his job.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" that "Gen. McMaster isn't going anywhere," despite reports that he's joining the throng of advisers departing the administration. The president, she said Friday, thinks McMaster is doing a "great job."

Sanders said White House communications director Hope Hicks is leaving to "maybe take a little bit of a break and have some time for herself."

As for talk of a White House in upheaval, Sanders pointed out the tax cuts passed late last year: "If they want to call it chaos, fine, but we call it success and productivity and we're going to keep plugging along."