CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

3:50 a.m.

Spain's government has confirmed that Venezuelan opposition activist Leopoldo López is at the Spanish embassy in the Caracas following an attempted military uprising on Tuesday that aimed to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro.

Spain's government says Wednesday López, who is Juan Guaidó's political mentor and Venezuela's most prominent opposition activist, is at the Spanish ambassador's residence in Caracas along with his wife and daughter.

The Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero had already said on Twitter that López and his wife had made the "personal decision" to go to the Spanish embassy because the Chilean embassy "already had guests."

Detained in 2014 for leading a previous round of anti-government unrest, López said on Tuesday he had been released from house arrest by security forces following an order from Guaidó.