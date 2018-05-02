CLEVELAND — The Latest on a cracked window on a Southwest Airlines jet (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A Southwest Airlines spokeswoman says a plane forced to land in Cleveland because of a cracked window never lost cabin pressure.

Spokeswoman Brandy King also says the pilots didn't declare an emergency before landing Wednesday morning.

There were no reports of injuries after Flight 957 traveling from Chicago to New Jersey landed safely.

Southwest says there were no other mechanical problems with the plane that has been taken out of service.

The emergency landing comes two weeks after a Southwest Airlines plane made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded and a blew out a window in a deadly accident.

___

