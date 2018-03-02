LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a storm moving through California (all times local):

9:40 a.m.

Authorities in Santa Barbara County, California, say preliminary assessments show minimal impacts from a storm that raised fears of a repeat of deadly debris flows that hit during a January downpour.

Office of Emergency Management Director Rob Lewin says crews are checking roads, debris basins and utilities after the worst of the storm passed over the county's south coast early Friday.

So far, there are no reports of damage to electrical, gas or water supply infrastructure, and the main highway, U.S. 101, remained open throughout.

On Thursday, the county ordered up to 30,000 people to evacuate areas near wildfire burn scars, and officials say 87 percent did so.

___

6:31 a.m.

Rain is moving across Southern California, but authorities on the south Santa Barbara County coast say there has not been a repeat of the deadly debris flows that struck during a January storm.

County spokeswoman Suzanne Grimmesey says the worst of the storm passed over early Friday and so far there are only reports of minor roadway flooding.

Officials will survey the area after sunrise, but Grimmesey says the assessments are expected to be positive.

Officials on Thursday ordered an evacuation of up to 30,000 people from communities below mountain slopes burned bare by wildfires.

On Jan. 9, a storm dropped a huge amount of rain very swiftly on Montecito, unleashing debris-laden flash floods that destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes, killed 21 people and left two missing.

The storm front continues to push into the Los Angeles region as the morning rush is underway.