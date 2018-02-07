JOHANNESBURG — The Latest on South Africa's political turmoil (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The deputy of South African President Jacob Zuma says he anticipates a "speedy resolution" to his talks with the president about a power transition.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is expected to replace the scandal-tainted Zuma, on Wednesday acknowledged "a lot of speculation and anxiety" about the status of the president and says South Africa is undergoing a challenging time.

Ramaphosa says in a statement that he is talking to Zuma about "the transition and matters relating to his position as the President of the Republic."

The deputy president says he expects that he and Zuma will report to the ruling party and the country in the coming days.