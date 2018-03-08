STURTEVANT, Wis. — The Latest on Racine's request to draw 7 million gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan for a proposed Foxconn plant (all times local):

10 p.m.

Dozens of concerned residents and activists have asked the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to reject an application from the city of Racine to draw 7 million gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan for a proposed Foxconn plant.

At a public hearing on the request Wednesday in Sturtevant, many who testified said the proposal to take water for a corporation would violate the Great Lakes Compact requirement that such requests be for public uses.

They also said Foxconn has not provided enough detail about what toxic chemicals it might be pouring into the lake when it returns most of the water.

Foxconn Technology Group has said it is committed to good environmental practices. The company says approval of the city of Racine's request is important to setting up its infrastructure.

The Taiwanese electronics company wants to build a massive flat-screen facility in Mount Pleasant, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee and 60 miles north of Chicago.

2 p.m.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports environmental groups and residents question whether the proposal meets requirements of the Great Lakes Compact.

The $10 billion manufacturing center could employ up to 13,000 workers.