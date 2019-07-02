LA SERENA, Chile — The Latest on the solar eclipse passing over Chile and Argentina (all times local):
3:25 p.m.
A solar eclipse is starting to darken the sun over northern Chile.
Tourists from around the world have gathered to witness the cosmic spectacle, which began at 10:24 a.m. local time (1824 GMT), crossing over a tiny atoll in the South Pacific
Chile and Argentina are the only places that the total eclipse will be seen aside from an uninhabited island out in the ocean.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Serena Williams, Andy Murray to play Wimbledon mixed doubles
This is quite a pair: Serena Williams is teaming up with Andy Murray for mixed doubles at Wimbledon.
World
Thousands of Ethiopian Israelis protest police violence
Thousands of Israelis protested Tuesday against alleged police brutality toward Ethiopian Israelis across the country after police shot dead an Ethiopian Israeli teen.
World
Chileans and Argentines gape at total solar eclipse
Tens of thousands of tourists and locals gaped skyward Tuesday as a rare total eclipse of the sun began to darken the heavens over northern Chile.
World
Italy judge says German rescue boat captain can go free
The sea captain who rammed a German aid group's rescue ship into an Italian police boat while trying to bring 40 migrants ashore should be freed from house arrest, a judge in Sicily ruled Tuesday night.
World
Fire kills 14 Russian sailors aboard deep-sea submersible
Fire broke out on one of the Russian navy's deep-sea research submersibles, and toxic fumes from the blaze killed 14 sailors aboard, Russia's Defense Ministry said Tuesday, although it released few details about the disaster or the vessel involved.