LA SERENA, Chile — The Latest on the solar eclipse passing over Chile and Argentina (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

A solar eclipse is starting to darken the sun over northern Chile.

Tourists from around the world have gathered to witness the cosmic spectacle, which began at 10:24 a.m. local time (1824 GMT), crossing over a tiny atoll in the South Pacific

Chile and Argentina are the only places that the total eclipse will be seen aside from an uninhabited island out in the ocean.