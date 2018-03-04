BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — The Latest on the slaying of journalist Jan Kuciak in Slovakia (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has dismissed the president's proposals to resolve the crisis the political crisis resulting from the slayings of an investigative reporter and his fiancee.

Fico said Sunday that any change in the current three-party coalition government would have to be approved by the coalition members and President Andrej Kiska has no say in it.

Kiska, Fico's rival, called earlier Sunday for substantial changes in the country's coalition government or for an early election because of a "huge" distrust of the public in the state.

Fico said the president's proposals denied the result of the 2016 parliamentary election.

A junior coalition party and the opposition have called on Interior Minister Robert Kalinak to resign.

___

5:10 p.m.

Slovak President Andrej Kiska is calling for substantial changes in the country's coalition government or for an early election to resolve the "serious political crisis" resulting from the slayings of an investigative reporter and his fiancee.

Kiska said in a televised speech on Sunday: "Many don't trust law enforcement authorities ... This distrust is justified. We crossed the line, things went too far and there's no way back."

Kiska's speech came two days after tens of thousands of protesters marched in dozens of Slovak cities to honor 27-year-old journalist Jan Kuciak. Some demanded the , with some demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico's government.

In his last unfinished story, Kuciak reported on the influence of the Italian mafia in Slovakia and its possible ties to people close to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Kiska, a rival of Fico, says he will open talks with the country's leaders in next days

___

2:20 p.m.

Slovakia's prosecutor general says authorities have renewed their investigation into threats by a businessman against an investigative journalist who was shot dead last week with his fiancee.

The bodies of 27-year-old Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were found Feb. 25 in their house.

Last year, Kuciak alleged that the businessman, Marian Kocner, threatened him following the publication of a story about him. The reporter said he filed a complaint with police and alleged they failed to act.

Prosecutor General Jaromir Ciznar said investigators will return to the threats though he personally didn't believe this case had anything to do with Kuciak's death.

In his last unfinished story, Kuciak reported about the influence of the Italian mafia in Slovakia and its possible ties to people close to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.