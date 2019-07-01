SEOUL, South Korea — The Latest on diplomacy involving North Korea's nuclear program (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

South Korea's military say it has detected an "unidentified object" flying near the border with North Korea.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff says its radar found "the traces of flight by an unidentified object" on Monday over the central portion of the Demilitarized Zone that bisects the two Koreas. It gave no further details.

The DMZ is the world's most heavily fortified border. The two Koreas have occasionally traded exchanges of gunfire before North Korea entered talks on its nuclear program.

The development came a day after President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong met at the DMZ and agreed to resume working-level talks on the North's nuclear program.

The meeting between Trump and Kim, their third, happened in the western portion of the DMZ.