BALTIMORE — The Latest on the fraud and tax evasion case against disgraced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Facing fraud charges, disgraced former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has an arraignment scheduled before a district court judge instead of a magistrate judge, which typically means a defendant intends to plead guilty.

The arraignment comes as news outlets, citing anonymous sources, report Pugh has reached a plea agreement.

One of Pugh's attorneys, Steven Silverman, didn't immediately return an email and phone call seeking comment Thursday. A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Robert Hur's office declined to comment on Pugh's case.

The charges against Pugh stem from sales of her self-published "Healthy Holly" children's books. The book sales netted her hundreds of thousands of dollars.