LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the search for a shooter who wounded a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy (all times local):

7 a.m.

A shooter remains at large after wounding a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in a station parking lot in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster.

Deputy Morgan Arteaga says a search of the area around the station concluded early Thursday.

The search had focused on a block-long, four-story building with many windows overlooking the sheriff's station.

Deputy Angel Reinosa was hit shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday as he was heading to his car in the station employee parking lot.

Arteaga says Reinosa was treated and released.