LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the search for a shooter who wounded a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy (all times local):
7 a.m.
A shooter remains at large after wounding a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy in a station parking lot in the Mojave Desert city of Lancaster.
Deputy Morgan Arteaga says a search of the area around the station concluded early Thursday.
The search had focused on a block-long, four-story building with many windows overlooking the sheriff's station.
Deputy Angel Reinosa was hit shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday as he was heading to his car in the station employee parking lot.
Arteaga says Reinosa was treated and released.