JACKSON, Miss. — The Latest on a child found dead in an oven in Mississippi (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Authorities say they are preparing a first-degree murder charge against a Mississippi grandmother after her 20-month-old granddaughter was found stabbed and burned inside an oven.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams Sr. tells The Associated Press that the grandmother was taken into custody after the child was found dead Monday night at a home in Mississippi Delta town of Shaw.

Williams says he won't release the names of the grandmother or the toddler until the filing of the murder charge is completed.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says officials are still investigating the cause of the girl's death, as well as when she died and whether that was before she was placed in the oven. Williams says autopsy results weren't yet complete Tuesday afternoon.

Williams says the grandmother's brother found the body on Monday night and called police.

___

1 p.m.

A grandmother is being questioned after her dead granddaughter was found inside a heated oven in a Mississippi town.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams tells local news outlets the 20-month-old girl had also been stabbed when she was found dead Monday night in Shaw.

The grandmother isn't currently charged but Williams describes her as being in custody. Officials haven't named her or the toddler.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says officials are still investigating the girl's cause of death, as well as when the girl may have died. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Williams says a relative found the girl.

Shaw, with 2,000 residents, is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Jackson in Mississippi's Delta region.

___

10:30 a.m.

Mississippi officials are investigating after a dead girl was found in an oven.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says police were called Monday night to a home in Shaw. There, a 20-month-old girl was found dead in an oven.

Strain says officials are still investigating the girl's cause of death, as well as when the girl may have died. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams tells WTVA-TV the girl had been stabbed, placed in the oven and the oven turned on.

Strain says a person is being questioned in the death but that charges hadn't been filed as of Tuesday morning.

Shaw, with 2,000 residents, is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Jackson in Mississippi's Delta region.