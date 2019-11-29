LONDON — The Latest on an incident in London Bridge (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

London's Metropolitan Police say that though the circumstances of an incident on London Bridge remain unclear, authorities are treating it as if it is terror-related.

The police acknowledged one man had been shot in the incident that began at 1:58 p.m. on Friday. The police say that "at this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related."

"One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible."

They previously said that several people had been stabbed nearby.

___

2:50 p.m.

Police say several people have been stabbed close to London Bridge, and a man has been detained.

The Metropolitan Police force says officer were called Friday afternoon "to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge."

They say "a man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured."

The news comes after witnesses reported hearing gunshots. Sky News reported that police had shot the apparent attacker.