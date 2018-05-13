EL CENTRO, Calif. — The Latest on a series of earthquakes in the Southern California desert (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

A series of earthquakes with magnitudes above 3.0 rattled the Southern California desert.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the first quake early Saturday evening was magnitude-3.4 and centered about 27 miles (43 kilometers) northwest of El Centro in the desert near the Arizona border.

At least three other quakes struck the area, with the largest being a magnitude-3.5.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.