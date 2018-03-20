WASHINGTON — The Latest on the congressional investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

Leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee are releasing recommendations on efforts they say are needed to protect U.S. elections in response to Russia's election meddling during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The recommendations from Republican Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia on Tuesday largely reiterate concerns previously expressed by senators, cybersecurity experts, and state and local election officials.

They include an emphasis on information-sharing among the various U.S. intelligence agencies and federal, state and local governments. Senators are also urging state and local election officials to take advantage of federal cybersecurity resources to spot vulnerabilities in their systems. They also call for the federal government to do more to deter cyberattacks by foreign adversaries.

___

12:35 a.m.

With the 2018 primary season already underway, leaders of the Senate intelligence committee are launching an effort to protect U.S. elections from a repeat episode of foreign interference.

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr of North Carolina and the committee's top Democrat, Virginia's Mark Warner, will preview some of the committee's recommendations for improving the nation's election infrastructure at a news conference Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the committee will hold a hearing examining attempted hacks on state elections systems in 2016.

The committee has prepared a larger report on the issue, one of what could be several reports to come out of the committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.