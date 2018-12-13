WASHINGTON — The Latest on the congressional response to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (all times local):

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have introduced a resolution rebuking Saudi Arabia for the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL' khahr-SHOHK'-jee).

The Senate could vote on the resolution as soon as Thursday, after considering a separate resolution that would recommend pulling U.S. aid from a Saudi-led war in Yemen.

The resolution states that the Senate "believes Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi" and calls for the Saudi Arabian government to "ensure appropriate accountability" for those responsible.

The resolution also calls the war in Yemen a "humanitarian crisis" and demands that all parties seek an immediate cease-fire.

It is unclear whether the House would vote on the resolution if it passes the Senate.