MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin Senate moves on juvenile justice, other issues (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Wisconsin Senate Republicans are moving ahead with a scaled-back juvenile justice overhaul plan that would close the troubled Lincoln Hills prison by 2021.

But it would delay taking action on revamping the entire juvenile justice prison system, instead creating a committee to study the best approach.

The Assembly version of the bill that passed unanimously would have placed the most dangerous inmates in state-run prisons and the rest in facilities operated by counties.

A Senate committee planned to approve the changes to the bill Wednesday. It would spend $15 million on expanding the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison to house at least 29 more juveniles. The original bill called for borrowing $80 million to help pay for new prisons across the state.

The committee created under the Senate plan would be required to report its recommendations by February.

___

9:39 a.m.

Wisconsin Senate Republicans are working on finalizing their school safety plan and proposal for closing the troubled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison.

Republicans were meeting privately Wednesday to discuss their plan for bolstering school safety. The discussion comes as hundreds of high school students are expected to converge on the Capitol for an afternoon rally to urge for more gun control in schools.

Gov. Scott Walker has also been working on a school safety plan that he's promised to unveil before Tuesday. That is the Senate's last planned day in session.

A Senate committee was also expected to approve a new version of a juvenile justice overhaul bill on Tuesday that would close the Lincoln Hills prison by 2021 and send inmates to prisons run either by the state or counties.