MADISON, Wis. —

4:10 p.m.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Michael Screnock has released the email he sent to the National Rifle Association's political action committee that won him its endorsement.

Screnock's campaign provided the email to The Associated Press on Monday. Liberals and his opponent Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet have criticized him for not previously making it public.

In the email, Screnock describes himself as a proud gun owner who enjoys "carrying on our passion for the outdoors with my three adult sons."

He also writes about the importance of upholding the rule of law, protecting public safety, and respecting the Constitution and the separation of powers. He does not make any promises to the NRA about how he would rule on cases involving guns.

The election is April 3.

1:54 p.m.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Michael Screnock refuses to release a letter he sent to the National Rifle Association that resulted in winning the group's endorsement.

His opponent Rebecca Dallet is now making the NRA's support of Screnock a key part of her campaign against him for a 10-year seat on Wisconsin's highest court.

The NRA's political action committee announced its endorsement of Screnock the day before a Florida high school shooting that left 17 people dead. Its tweet backing Screnock came just before the shooting, a fact Dallet has used in fundraising pleas to her backers.

Screnock spokesman Sean Lansing said Monday that Screnock told the NRA that his "fidelity is to upholding the rule of law, interpreting our Constitution as it was originally intended, and respecting our separation of powers."