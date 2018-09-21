WASHINGTON — The Latest on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump must not use a newspaper report about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as a reason to fire him.

The New York Times reported Friday that Rosenstein floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump on grounds that he's unfit for office and suggested secretly recording Trump to expose chaos in the administration.

Rosenstein denies the report.

Schumer says the report must not be used for the "corrupt purpose" of firing Rosenstein. Schumer says other top administration officials remain in their jobs despite having had critical comments about Trump attributed to them.

Rosenstein oversees the investigation into possible coordination between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

Trump says the investigation is a "witch hunt" and has frequently targeted Rosenstein.

__

2:30 p.m.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is denying a New York Times report that he floated the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump as unfit for office and suggested secretly recording the president to expose the chaos in the administration.

The Times cited several people, who were not named, who described the episodes that came in the spring of 2017 after FBI Director James Comey was fired.

Rosenstein says, "The New York Times' story is inaccurate and factually incorrect."

He adds, "Based on my personal dealings with the president, there is no basis to invoke the 25th Amendment."