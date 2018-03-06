WASHINGTON — The Latest on a dispute over a New York railway tunnel project (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer is firing back at President Trump's effort to block funding for a new Hudson River rail tunnel.

Schumer tells The Associated Press that "I don't think anyone should play politics with a project like this, plain and simple."

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao acknowledged to a House panel on Tuesday that Trump wants to kill the multi-billion dollar Gateway Project. She said New York and New Jersey "need to step up" and shoulder more of the project's cost.

But Schumer says "the states have really stepped up to the plate. It's the feds who haven't." He helped broker an agreement under which the neighboring states would offset half of the project's cost."

The administration says there is no such agreement and that no application has been filed with the Department of Transportation.