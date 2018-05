NEW YORK — The Latest on the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

An attorney for former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (SHNEYE'-dur-muhn) says she's confident the district attorney who has been charged with investigating sexual misconduct allegations against her client "will conduct a fair, thorough and unbiased investigation."

Isabelle Kirshner says that while she's confident the investigation into the allegations of abuse by four women won't result in any criminal charges, she will defend him "vigorously" if any are brought.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH'-moh) has picked Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas to serve as special prosecutor on the case. She replaces Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Cuomo says he picked a replacement to avoid a possible perception of conflict. Vance objected, but says he understands.

___

3:35 p.m.

New York's governor and the Manhattan District Attorney are putting aside a squabble over who should be investigating sexual misconduct allegations against former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. and Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared at a news conference Thursday in New York City to show support for the probe. Schneiderman was accused of abuse by four women in a New Yorker article published Monday. He resigned hours later.

Cuomo replaced Vance on the case with Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas as special prosecutor.

He says the move was to avoid a possible perception of conflict. Cuomo had earlier ordered the attorney general's office to look into how Vance's office handled a 2015 case against Harvey Weinstein that resulted in no criminal charges.

Vance strongly objected, but said Thursday he understood.