MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel's judicial appointment (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Attorney General Brad Schimel recommended four other applicants for the judgeship that Gov. Scott Walker handed him after he lost his re-election bid.

Records that Walker's office released late Friday show 13 people asked Walker to appoint them to the position. It's unclear if Schimel formerly applied. The records don't include any application materials from him.

Four candidates included letters of recommendation from Schimel with their applications, including Assistant Attorney General David Maas; state Department of Administration Gaming Division Administrator Jack Melvin, who states in his application he worked for Schimel's campaign; Matthew Fernholz, who clerked for former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman; and private attorney Sarah Ponath.

Walker appointed Schimel to the judgeship on Nov. 20, a day after Schimel conceded defeat to Democrat Josh Kaul.

___

9:35 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker passed over 13 other applicants to appoint outgoing Attorney General Brad Schimel to a Waukesha County judgeship.

Walker gave Schimel the job a day after Schimel conceded defeat in the Nov. 6 election. Application documents the Walker administration supplied to The Associated Press in response to an open records request show 13 other people applied for the position.

The finalists included state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Chief Counsel Paul Dedinsky; Assistant Attorney Generals David Maas and Katherine Spitz; state Department of Administration Gaming Division Administrator Jack Melvin; and Waukesha County Court Commissioner Sara Scullen.

The records didn't include Schimel's application documents. Walker's assistant legal counsel, Nick Korger, didn't immediately reply to an email Monday inquiring about why Schimel's materials were not included.