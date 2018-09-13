SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a vote to remove a San Francisco statue some consider offensive (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A spokeswoman for San Francisco's Arts Commission says a controversial statue that will be removed from public viewing will be restored and put in storage until officials decide what to do with it.

Commission spokeswoman Kate Patterson said Thursday the statue will be taken down as soon as possible but wouldn't give an exact date, citing security concerns.

She says several entities, including a museum in California, have expressed interest in housing it.

The San Francisco Board of Appeals voted unanimously Wednesday night to remove the "Early Days" statue. It depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary.

Native American activists say is racist and demeaning to indigenous people. They have tried to have the statue removed for decades and renewed their efforts last year.

___

6:40 a.m.

A San Francisco board has decided to remove a 19th century statue near City Hall that activists say is racist and demeaning to indigenous people.

The San Francisco Board of Appeals voted unanimously Wednesday night for the removal of the "Early Days" statue. It depicts a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary.

The statue is part of a group of statues depicting California's founding.

The board had voted in April voted to overturn a decision by the city's Arts Commission to remove the sculpture.

At the time, appeals board member Rick Swig called the statue "horrible" but said removing it would squash free speech.

Native American activists have tried to have the statue removed for decades and renewed their efforts last year.