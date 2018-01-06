SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on California's legalization of recreational marijuana (all times local):(all times local):

___

10:25 a.m.

Marijuana dispensaries in San Francisco have begun selling recreational pot for the first time.

Six dispensaries confirmed Saturday that they're selling recreational marijuana. They all received their state licenses to sell on Friday.

One of them, Apothecarium, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with local politicians and even offered a 20 percent discount for people who brought their mothers.

Eliot Dobris, head of community outreach at Apothecarium, says the business wanted to show that dispensaries are "respectable places that you can be proud to bring your mom to."

Recreational marijuana became legal in California on Monday, but some municipalities hadn't authorized shops in time for them to sell right away.

___

8:45 a.m.

This week's announcement that the U.S. Department of Justice would lift its hands-off approach to states that legalized marijuana shocked many in the industry who have been trying to go legit.

Marijuana stocks plunged and investors fretted in the hours immediately after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the move.

By the weekend, though, cooler heads prevailed and many in the industry say they are waiting for the smoke to clear before determining if significant changes are coming.

Longtime marijuana operators say Sessions' action was merely symbolic and they expect it to be business as usual.

Sessions provided no details other than saying individual U.S. attorneys are authorized to prosecute marijuana operators as they choose.