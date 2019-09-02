THESSALONIKI, Greece — The Latest on the influx of migrants into Europe (all times local):

2 p.m.

Italy's interior minister is vowing to make a charity boat with some 100 rescued migrants aboard pay dearly for docking in Sicily in defiance of a government ban.

Matteo Salvini, who leads the anti-migrant League party, tweeted the warning on Monday after the Eleonore entered Italian waters without permission and sailed toward a Sicilian port, where it was seized by Italian authorities.

Mission-Lifeline captain Claus-Peter Reisch said bad weather forced him to bring the migrants to Pozzallo's port after they were stranded on board for eight days by the outgoing populist Italian government's crackdown on humanitarian rescue boats.

Spurred by Salvini, the government has issued a decree establishing million-euro ($1.1 million) fines for captains of rescue boats that defy the ban on entering Italian waters or docking without permission.

Since authorities have seized the Eleonore, it appears they will let the migrants disembark.