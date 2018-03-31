SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a Russian man extradited to the U.S. to face hacking charges (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

A Russian man has pleaded not guilty to hacking computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other American companies.

Yevgeniy Nikulin pleaded not guilty to computer intrusion, aggravated identity theft and other charges in federal court in San Francisco on Friday.

The 30-year-old was extradited from Prague earlier in the day, more than a year after his arrest in the Czech Republic.

Prosecutors say Nikulin penetrated the computers of Silicon Valley firms in 2012 and potentially gained access to the personal information of millions of Americans.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says in a news release that "this is deeply troubling behavior once again emanating from Russia."

He says "computer hacking is "a direct threat to the security and privacy of Americans" and that the U.S. won't tolerate it.

___

4 a.m.

A Czech official says the Czech Republic has extradited a Russian man to the United States to face charges of hacking computers at LinkedIn, Dropbox and other American companies.

Justice Minister Robert Pelikan has made the decision after the country's top court said it rejected a last-minute appeal from the Russian.

Ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova says the alleged hacker, Yevgeniy Nikulin, was flown to the United States overnight.

The Czechs arrested Nikulin in Prague in cooperation with the FBI in October 2016.

He is accused by U.S. prosecutors of penetrating computers at Silicon Valley firms in 2012 and they want him extradited to face trial.

Moscow also wants him extradited on a separate charge of internet theft in 2009.