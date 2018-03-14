LONDON — The Latest on the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

EU Council President Donald Tusk has said the nerve agent attack on a former spy in England was "most likely inspired" by Moscow and said he would put the issue to European Union leaders at a summit next week.

Tusk said on Twitter Wednesday that he showed full solidarity with British Prime Minister Theresa May "in the face of the brutal attack inspired, most likely, by Moscow."

EU leaders will gather for a two day spring summit on March 22-23 in Brussels.

Russia has denied responsibility in the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England on March 4.

___

11:40 a.m.

Britain's ambassador in Geneva has lashed out at Russia, denouncing its alleged violations of international law, its actions in war-torn Syria, its "deeply alarming" domestic human rights situation and its "highly likely" role in the poisoning of a former Russian intelligence officer in Britain.

Speaking at the U.N.'s top human rights body, Ambassador Julian Braithwaite said Russia's "reckless behavior is an affront to all that this body stands for."

Referring to the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England on March 4, Braithwaite told the Human Rights Council on Wednesday that "Either Russia has deliberately flouted the rules-based international order, or it has lost control of its own chemical weapons."

Russia has denied it is responsible for the poisoning.

Braithwaite also criticized Russia's "illegal annexation" of Crimea, its "continued undermining of Georgia's territorial integrity" and its role in Syria's conflict.

___

11:15 a.m.

Russia's foreign minister has dismissed British accusations of Moscow's involvement in the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in England. He added that Russia has no motive to poison Sergei Skripal — but "those who want to press their Russophobic campaign in all spheres of life could have it."

Sergey Lavrov dismissed the British accusations as unfounded and compared London to a prosecutor who oversaw Soviet dictator Josef Stalin's purges and who said confession is enough for conviction.

Lavrov said London went a step further, expecting the world to rely on its suspicions to blame Russia.

He denounced what he described as "huge aplomb" of British officials who neglect the international chemical watchdog's procedure for investigating a suspected chemical attack.

___

10:10 a.m.

The Kremlin says Russia rejects the deadline that Britain gave it to explain any involvement in the poisoning of an ex-Russian spy.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter remain in critical condition in hospital after being exposed to a military-grade nerve agent in the city of Salisbury last week.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on Wednesday that Russia "rejects the language of ultimatums" after British Prime Minister Theresa May gave Russia until the end of Tuesday to explain how the Soviet-made nerve agent came to be used to target the ex-spy.

Peskov said Britain has so far only offered "baseless accusations which are not backed up by any evidence" and said Russia would cooperate with the investigation but does not see Britain's willingness to reciprocate.