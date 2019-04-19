WASHINGTON — The Latest on congressional reaction to special counsel Robert Mueller's report (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney says he's "sickened" by the level of dishonesty the special counsel found in President Donald Trump's administration.

Romney also said Friday he was "appalled" that, according to special counsel Robert Mueller's findings, Americans working on Trump's 2016 presidential campaign welcomed election help from Russia.

The one-time GOP presidential nominee tweeted that it's "good news" Trump was not charged with wrongdoing in the investigation.

But Romney, who's now a senator from Utah, was critical of what he called the "pervasiveness of dishonesty and misdirection" at the highest levels of the administration, "including the president."

__

9:45 a.m.

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee has issued a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller's report as Congress escalates its investigation of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York say, "It now falls to Congress to determine the full scope of that alleged misconduct and to decide what steps we must take going forward."

He expects the Justice Department to comply by May 1.

While Mueller declined to prosecute Trump on obstruction of justice, he did not exonerate the president, all but leaving the question to Congress.