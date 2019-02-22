CUCUTA, Colombia — The Latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

The U.N. refugee and migration agencies say some 3.4 million people have now fled Venezuela, up from a November estimate of 3 million people.

The joint envoy for refugee agency UNCHR and the International Organization for Migration, Eduardo Stein, praised the "tremendous solidarity" shown by Venezuela's neighbors to people leaving the country.

The agencies said Colombia hosts the highest number of Venezuela emigrants — more than 1.1 million — followed by Peru with 506,000 and Chile with 288,000. Brazil has taken in 96,000 Venezuelans.

UNHCR responded to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's vow to shut the border with Brazil and not let aid through by highlighting the "utmost importance that the people in need of international protection can seek the protection they require."

UNHCR said its Venezuela operation helped 80,000 people with issues like documentation, education, nutrition and sanitation.

___

9 a.m.

An opposition lawmaker travelling across Venezuela to collect humanitarian aid at the Colombian border says somebody threw two large rocks at a bus in her caravan.

Deputy lawmaker Mariela Magallanes of the opposition-controlled National Assembly said Friday's pre-dawn incident was a direct attack that left a backup driver injured.

The caravan of buses was travelling overnight from Caracas to the Venezuelan border town of Urena, where opposition supporters are planning to collect international aid despite President Nicolas Maduro's refusal to let it enter.

Magallanes says the rocks went through the windshield on the passenger side.

She says it's unclear who was responsible and the driver was being treated for injuries.

Photos on social media show a broken windshield and a pool of blood on the floor of the bus.

Magallanes says the attack won't stop the humanitarian aid from coming into Venezuela.

___

1:10 a.m.

Venezuela's power struggle is set to become a battle of the bands on Friday.

Dueling concerts near the border between Venezuela and Colombia will literally set the stage for a showdown between the beleaguered government of President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leaders who are trying to usher in aid.

British billionaire Richard Branson is sponsoring a Live Aid-style concert featuring dozens of musicians including Latin rock star Juanes on one side of the border, while Maduro's socialist government is promising a three-day festival deemed "Hands Off Venezuela" on the other.

"The eyes of the world will be on Venezuela," opposition leader David Smolansky said in advance of the concert.