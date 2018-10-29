LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

6:23 p.m.

J.D. Martinez almost cost Boston in right field, losing David Freese's one-out fly ball in the twilight sky above Dodger Stadium and allowing the drive to fall behind him for a triple.

Martinez usually is a designated hitter for the Red Sox, but Boston wanted to keep the big league RBIs leader in the lineup in the National League city.

Freese, who homered leading off the bottom of the first, was stranded. Justin Turner grounded to third with the infield playing halfway and Enrique Hernandez fouled out to Martinez.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw retired eight in a row after Steve Pearce's two-run homer in the first. Kershaw threw 41 pitches in the first three innings and Boston starter Clayton Kershaw threw 47

___

6:20 p.m.

The Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw retired the side in the top of the second. Boston's David Price gave up only a single to Yasiel Puig while retiring three other batters.

Boston leads 2-1.

Brock Holt, Christian Vazquez and Price went down in order, with Vasquez striking out.

Max Muncy struck out leading off for the Dodgers, but Puig notched another World Series hit with his single to left-center. Chris Taylor flied out and Austin Barnes struck out.

___

5:40 p.m.

Dave Freese's home run on David Price's first pitch of the game cut Boston's lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers to 2-1 in World Series Game 5.

Freese hit an opposite-field drive to right on a 91.7 mph fastball that went 402 feet.

Steve Pearce had given the Red Sox the lead with a two-run homer on the sixth pitch of the game from Clayton Kershaw, hitting a 91.6 mph fastball 405 feet. Kershaw's first six pitches all were strikes.

Kershaw threw 14 pitches in the first inning and Price 16.

Boston leads the Series 3-1 and is trying to close out its fourth title in 15 seasons.

___

5:23 p.m.

That was quick! Steve Pearce tags Clayton Kershaw for a home run and it's already 2-0 Boston.

Pearce connected on the sixth pitch of the game from the LA ace, and raised his right arm as he rounded first base. Several Red Sox players spilled from the dugout to greet him.

That made it two homers and a three-run double for Pearce in his last three at-bats.

Kershaw took off his glove and showed little emotion as Pearce finished his trot.

___

5:18 p.m.

The chants of "Let's go, Red Sox!" have already started at Dodger Stadium.

A good-sized pocket of Boston fans in right field began cheering 15 minutes before the first pitch and got louder when David Price strolled from the bullpen to the dugout.

They're here, wanting to see the Red Sox win the World Series with a victory in Game 5. Boston leads 3-1 and is hoping to head home for a parade.

Former Dodgers star Orel Hershiser threw out the first ball, then told the crowd that while this is the last game of the season in Los Angeles, there are three more games left in the Series.

___

3:55 p.m.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he talked to his players and coaching staff about President Donald Trump's tweet criticizing Roberts for taking Rich Hill out of Saturday's Game 4 but that he hasn't thought much about it beyond that.

Los Angeles trails 3-1 in the best-of-seven series and is trying to avoid seeing another team celebrate a championship at its own park. Houston won last year's World Series here in seven games.

"I'm focused on winning today. So I really don't have too much bandwidth to kind of really take in all the criticism," Roberts said. "I think that there's a lot of thoughts and opinions that people don't have all the information, which is commonplace these days and cultivate opinions and give out there. So I think for me it's noise."

___

2:53 p.m.

Cody Bellinger is on the bench for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

His left-handed bat has been replaced in the lineup by Enrique Hernandez, who will hit third and play center field on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

First baseman David Freese leads off again for the Dodgers, who face elimination trailing 3-1 in the best-of-seven Series.

Third baseman Justin Turner hits second, followed by Hernandez, shortstop Manny Machado in the cleanup spot and left-handed-hitting second baseman Max Muncy.

Right fielder Yasiel Puig, who hit a three-run homer in Game 4, bats sixth. Left fielder Chris Taylor hits seventh, catcher Austin Barnes is eighth and left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw bats ninth.

The Red Sox made one change to their lineup: Rafael Devers starts at third base instead of Eduardo Nunez.

Center fielder Mookie Betts leads off, followed by left-handed-hitting Andrew Benintendi in left field, first baseman Steve Pearce and right fielder J.D. Martinez in the cleanup spot.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts bats fifth, second baseman Brock Holt brings his left-handed bat to the sixth spot, with Devers seventh, catcher Christian Vazquez eighth and left-handed starter David Price in the ninth spot.