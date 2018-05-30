DICKSON, Tenn. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy (all times local):
12:10 p.m.
Tennessee authorities are offering a monetary reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted Wednesday that it has placed Steven Joshua Wiggins on its Top 10 Most Wanted list and is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.
The bureau believes Wiggins fatally shot an unidentified sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop early Wednesday in Dickson County.
The agency also has sent an alert about the suspect to cellphones in the area.
__
11:20 a.m.
Tennessee authorities say a sheriff's deputy has been fatally shot and a suspect believed to be "armed and dangerous" is still at large.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets the suspect was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.
The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins, who is described as a white male with balding brown hair.
