SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on woman trapped under San Francisco landslide (all times local):

6:30 p.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department says it is has given up the frantic search for a live woman trapped under a landslide, and rescue workers are now trying to recover her body.

Lt. Jon Baxter says officials called off the search about three hours after the woman was trapped by five tons of dirt on a San Francisco beach below Fort Funston. Baxter says the woman's family has been notified.

He said the recovery of her body will be led by the U.S. Park Police because Fort Funston is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

___ 5:40 p.m.

A San Francisco rescue worker says two women and a dog were walking along the side of a steep cliff when it gave way, sending the women to the beach below.

San Francisco Fire Dept. Lt. Jon Baxter says one of the women remains missing and is presumed trapped. Baxter says the other was pulled from the dirt by bystanders Friday afternoon and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The dog was also rescued.

Baxter says about 65 rescue workers were digging with hands and shovels and hoped to find the woman alive. But two cadaver dogs have been called nonetheless.

The fire department received an emergency call shortly before 3 p.m.

Fort Funston, a former military installation set above steep sandstone cliffs about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge, is a popular off-leash area for dog walkers.