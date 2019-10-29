ATHENS, Greece — The Latest on Europe's migrant crisis (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

Italy is permitting the humanitarian rescue ship Ocean Viking with 104 migrants on board to land in Sicily.

SOS Mediterranee, one of the charities that operate the ship, expressed relief at the decision Tuesday, but noted it was only an ad-hoc solution.

Operations director Louise Guillaumat tweeted that only two European Union countries had agreed to take in migrants.

Guillaumat said that a "coordinated mechanism will only work if a broader coalition of willing European countries come together."

The migrants were rescued off Libya on Oct. 18, and the ship has been stranded despite an EU fast-track plan designed to resolve such cases.

The EU commissioner for migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, thanked Italy, France and Germany for showing solidarity. He called for permanent solutions.