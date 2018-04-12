JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

Top congressional Republicans from Missouri say allegations against GOP Gov. Eric Greitens are disturbing and disgusting, but they're stopping short of calling for his resignation.

A woman with whom the governor had an extramarital affair in 2015 testified that Greitens was physically aggressive during an unwanted sexual encounter and threatened to distribute a partially nude photo of her if she spoke about it.

Her testimony was released in a report from state lawmakers Wednesday. A legislative panel is considering whether to recommend impeachment.

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt says the legislative work and a related pending criminal case against Greitens are appropriate and should continue.

Congresswoman Vicky Hartzer says the report "surpasses disturbing" and is "disgusting." She says he's due his day in court, but the allegations call into question his character.

Congresswoman Ann Wagner says Greitens is unfit to lead.

___

11:30 p.m.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens calls it an "entirely consensual relationship." But the woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair says Greitens spanked, slapped, grabbed and shoved her during a series of sexual encounters that at times left her crying and afraid.

The woman's graphic testimony was revealed in a report released Wednesday by a special Missouri legislative committee. The panel next is to recommend whether lawmakers should begin impeachment proceedings to try to remove the Republican governor from office.

Greitens is refusing calls to resign. He says it's "a political witch hunt."

Greitens also is to go to trial next month in St. Louis on a felony indictment accusing him of taking and transmitting a nonconsensual photo of the woman while she was partially nude in 2015.