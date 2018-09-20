MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on Wisconsin's governor's race (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Republican state lawmakers say Democratic candidate Tony Evers would increase taxes and return Wisconsin to the "dark" days of former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle.

State Rep. Mark Born and state Sen. Tom Tiffany held a news conference Thursday to speak out before Evers gives his annual state of education speech. Evers is the state superintendent and is asking for a 10 percent increase in state aid for schools, which he says can be paid for without a tax increase.

Born and Tiffany are both on the Legislature's budget committee. They say Evers would recklessly raise taxes, hurting Wisconsin's economy.

Born says, "Wisconsin will no longer be open for business under Tony Evers."

Evers has been open to raising taxes to pay for roads and supports eliminating a tax break for manufacturers and farmers.

6:15 a.m.

Gov. Scott Walker is bemoaning the volume of attacks in the race for governor as he blasts his Democratic opponent in a new ad.

The Walker ad announced Thursday comes two days after a poll showed Tony Evers, the state superintendent, with a slight lead in the gubernatorial race, seven weeks before the election.

Evers is slated to deliver his annual speech on the state of education Thursday.

In the new ad, Walker speaks directly to the camera, saying "with all of the attack ads these days, it's easy to forget" positives such as lower property taxes, strong schools and that more people are working now than ever.

Walker then goes on to criticize Evers, saying he'll raise taxes and "that would put our jobs at risk."