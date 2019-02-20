MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the Wisconsin GOP tax cut bill (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin Republicans say Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' veto of an income tax bill shows that he's not interested in working with GOP lawmakers who control the Legislature.

Evers vetoed the bill Wednesday. It was the first bill passed by the Legislature with Evers as governor.

Evers says he is "troubled and disappointed" that Republicans introduced the bill without bipartisan support and cooperation. No Democrats supported it.

But Republican Rep. John Nygren says the veto shows that "the bipartisanship message (Evers) preached during his campaign was nothing more than a smoke screen."

Evers is unveiling his own income tax cut plan next week. He wants to all-but eliminate a Republican-backed tax credit on manufacturers to help pay for it, a move the GOP opposes.

___

4:10 p.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed an income tax cut bill in an early showdown with legislative Republicans who had moved to weaken the Democrat's powers just weeks before he took office.

Evers' veto Wednesday came on a bill that his party had called a stunt by Republicans. The GOP doesn't have enough votes to override the veto.

Evers is proposing his own income tax cut and plans to include it in the state budget he will unveil next week.

Evers and Republicans agreed on a middle-class income tax cut but disagree on how to pay for it. Evers wants to mostly eliminate a manufacturing tax credit program to pay for about half of his cut.

Republicans want to tap a budget surplus instead.

___

10:40 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he anticipates not supporting a Republican middle class tax cut bill that passed with no Democratic votes.

Evers told reporters that he would take action on the bill Wednesday. His deadline for signing or vetoing the measure is Thursday.

Evers says he opposes the GOP measure because the tax cut is paid for by tapping a budget surplus and funding in future years is not identified.

Republicans don't have enough votes to override an Evers veto without Democratic support.

Evers plans to include his own middle class tax cut in the state budget he unveils next week. His would be paid for in part by all-but eliminating a manufacturing tax credit program. Republicans oppose doing that.