TOKYO — The Latest on a stabbing attack at a bus stop just outside Japan's capital (all times local):
11:25 a.m.
NHK TV in Japan is quoting police as saying the suspect in a knife attack that wounded at least 19 people at a bus stop just outside Tokyo has died.
Police wouldn't publicly confirm the reports and it wasn't clear how many had died in Tuesday's attack.
The local fire department told The Associated Press that one person had died.
Some Japanese media outlets are reporting at least three deaths, while some are saying two, including the attacker.
Reports said the attacker approached a group of children at the bus stop with a knife in each hand screaming "I will kill you!"
