TORONTO — The Latest on reports of shots fired at Raptors parade in Toronto (all times local):
4:40 p.m.
Toronto police say two people have been shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors. Two people have been arrested.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto's mayor and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted.
4:20 p.m.
Police say there are reports of shots being fired at a massive victory rally for the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto police tweeted there are reports of a woman being injured.
Festivities for the NBA champions were briefly suspended before speeches resumed shortly after.
Some in the crowd have been seen running from the area.
