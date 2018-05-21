ROME — The Latest on talks to form a government in Italy (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Italian news agency ANSA is reporting that a law professor named Giuseppe Conte is the person chosen by a populist coalition of the 5-Star Movement and League to be Italy's next premier.

The leader of the 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, did not identify the coalition's candidate while speaking to reporters after meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Monday.

ANSA quoted Di Maio shortly after naming Conte and saying he would be "a political premier of a political government."

Speculation over Conte leading the government arose over the weekend after Di Maio and League leader Matteo Salvini agreed that neither of them would be premier.

The president also was meeting with Salvini on Monday.