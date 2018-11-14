HONOLULU — The Latest on the dismissal of sex trafficking charges against a former death row inmate (all times local):
3:20 p.m.
U.S. prosecutors say they dismissed sex trafficking charges against a former death row inmate because of information they became aware of in the past several days.
A news release from the U.S. attorney's office in Hawaii doesn't elaborate on why they dropped a 10-count indictment against Isaiah McCoy on Tuesday.
McCoy walked out of court a free man after a judge approved the dismissal.
McCoy moved to Hawaii after being freed from death row in Delaware. He had been sentenced to death after a jury found him guilty of murder in Delaware. A judge found him not guilty at a retrial.
Less than a year after his release from death row, he was arrested and charged with sex trafficking. Prosecutors alleged he forced, threatened and coerced young women into prostitution in Hawaii.
