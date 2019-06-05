PARIS — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

___

2 p.m.

Rain is delaying the start of play for the last two women's quarterfinals — and the forecast is not good.

Defending champion Simona Halep is slated to face American teenager Amanda Anisimova on Court Philippe Chatrier and eighth-seeded Ash Barty is to play 14th-seeded Madison Keys on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The forecast calls for rain throughout the day.

___

8:45 a.m.

Defending champion Simona Halep will face 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in the French Open quarterfinals — weather permitting.

Anisimova is the first tennis player born in the 2000s to reach the round of eight at any Grand Slam tournament.

The forecast calls for rain on Wednesday and a drop in the temperature to around 60 degrees (15 Celsius).

The other women's quarterfinal on the schedule is No. 8 seed Ash Barty against No. 14 Madison Keys.

In men's action, No. 1 Novak Djokovic carries a 25-match Grand Slam winning streak into his meeting with No. 5 Alexander Zverev, and 2018 French Open finalist Dominic Thiem faces No. 10 Karen Khachanov.