NEW YORK — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

11 a.m.

Rain at the U.S. Open is forcing the tournament's first use this year of retractable roofs on the two main show courts, keeping play on schedule for matches featuring Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams.

First up on Louis Armstrong Stadium will be seventh-seeded Kei Nishikori against American Bradley Klahn. That will be followed on Arthur Ashe Stadium by No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova against Mariam Bolkvadze, and then a midafternoon match of third-seeded Federer against Damir Dzumhur.

No. 1 seed Djokovic kicks off the night session on Ashe against Juan Ignacio Londero, and then Williams ends the night with her match against 17-year-old American Caty McNally.

As for matches on uncovered courts, they are currently under a rain delay with about a 40 percent chance of more precipitation throughout the day.

___

10 a.m.

Serena Williams' matchup against 17-year-old American Caty McNally heads a lineup of second-round contests that similarly pit established champions against hungry upstarts.

The eighth-seeded Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champ, will be heavily favored in the nightcap in Arthur Ashe Stadium against McNally, who is ranked No. 121 and got her first victory in a Grand Slam event after receiving a wild card to play singles and doubles with fellow teenage star Coco Gauff.

Defending men's champ and top seed Novak Djokovic is in the leadoff night match in Ashe, taking on 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero after third-seeded Roger Federer plays 99th-ranked Damir Dzumhur.

Other key matches on Wednesday include Venus Williams against No. 5 Elina Svitolina, and No. 2 Ash Barty taking on 73rd-ranked American Lauren Davis.