CHICAGO — R. Kelly risks being evicted from his Chicago recording studio unless he pays some $174,000 in back rent and other costs by Jan. 21.
Court documents in a July lawsuit seeking payment from the singer were obtained by the Chicago Tribune for a story Monday . They include a signed eviction notice put on hold to give Kelly until next week to pay.
The #MeToo and #MuteRKelly movements held recent protests outside the studio. Among other things, they called on promoters to stop booking his concerts.
A Lifetime documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly," recently drew fresh attention to allegations that go back years. His lawyer, Steve Greenberg, has said his client is a victim of a TV hit piece . Kelly has denied all the allegations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.