GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Latest on efforts to silence R. Kelly over allegations of sexual misconduct (all times local):

10 p.m.

R. Kelly performed in North Carolina Friday night despite efforts to silence him over allegations that he's abused women.

He had barely begun inside the Greensboro Coliseum when the music suddenly stopped. Kelly used an expletive to describe what his week had been like. Then he summoned his fans to cheer to show their support.

There were a few dozen protesters outside, but Kelly's fans inside aren't giving up on their R&B superstar.

Clarissa Kelley of Lancaster, South Carolina says "everybody has some skeletons in the closet," so she's not going to tear him down.

And she says all musical geniuses have their issues. She points to Michael Jackson and Richard Pryor, for two. She says "everybody has demons," and it's only because of social media that everything is exposed.

Kelly denies abusing anyone and faces no current criminal charges.

___

6:30 p.m.

R. Kelly insisted on performing in North Carolina Friday night, rejecting efforts to silence him over longstanding allegations of sexual misconduct.

A small group of protesters with the #TimesUp and #MuteRKelly movements demonstrated outside the Greensboro Coliseum.

Omisade Burney-Scott of the rights group Sistersong said "it's important for the black community to stand up and hold him accountable for his actions. She says putting money in his pocket allows him to continue to insulate himself from being held accountable."

Kelly denies abusing anyone and faces no current criminal charges.