11:50 a.m.

Aretha Franklin's music quickly climbed the iTunes' charts following her death on Thursday.

Her "30 Greatest Hits" album hit the No. 1 spot, replacing Nicki Minaj's new album, while "Respect" reached No. 2 on the songs' charts.

More songs from Franklin, including "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," ''Think," ''Chain of Fools" and "I Say A Little Prayer," were in the Top 40.

The iTunes charts tracks digital sales and is updated multiple times each day.

Franklin died pancreatic cancer at age 76. She had battled undisclosed health issues in recent years, had in 2017 announced her retirement from touring.

9:55 a.m.

Aretha Franklin, the undisputed "Queen of Soul" who sang with matchless style on such classics as "Think," ''I Say a Little Prayer" and her signature song, "Respect," and stood as a cultural icon around the globe, has died at age 76 from pancreatic cancer.

Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn told The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin died Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit.

The family added: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."

The statement continued:

"We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days,