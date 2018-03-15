ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on Minnesota regulators approving final environmental review of Enbridge Energy's Line 3 replacement proposal (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Minnesota regulators have approved the final environmental review for Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline in northern Minnesota.

The unanimous vote by the Public Utilities Commission on Thursday sets the stage for the panel to decide in June whether to grant final approval for the project and whether to approve the route that Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge prefers.

The PUC decided in December that the previous review fell short and ordered rewrites in four narrow areas.

Environmental and tribal groups oppose the project out of concern over potential leaks and impacts on climate change.

Supporters of Line 3 rallied before the meeting, saying the project will benefit the environment, ensure reliable oil supplies and create thousands of jobs.

___

9 a.m.

Enbridge Energy is going before Minnesota regulators in hopes of clearing a significant hurdle in the company's plans to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline in northern Minnesota.

The Public Utilities Commission is considering whether to classify the project's final environmental review as adequate. In December, the PUC ruled it wasn't and asked for more information.

Thursday's meeting isn't the final step for the project, which has sparked opposition from American Indian tribes and others concerned about possible leaks.

An administrative law judge must still issue findings on whether the project is necessary. The PUC would then take a final vote.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge says its existing Line 3 can run at only half its original capacity because it's increasingly subject to corrosion and cracking.