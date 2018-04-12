WASHINGTON — The Latest on Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Secretary of State designee Mike Pompeo is telling lawmakers that if confirmed he will restore the State Department as the country's pre-eminent foreign policy agency and fill positions left vacant under Rex Tillerson.

The current director of the CIA told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that under his leadership, the department will be central to U.S. policy. Pompeo said he would use his close relationship to President Donald Trump to ensure that America's diplomats are heard and respected inside the administration.

The State Department had suffered from dismal morale under Tillerson, whom Trump fired last month. Tillerson had endorsed massive budget cuts proposed by the administration and left numerous senior positions vacant.

___

11:00

Secretary of State designee Mike Pompeo is confirming that he was interviewed by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation.

Pompeo is answering questions at his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. He says Mueller's team requested an interview and "I cooperated."

But Pompeo won't say what he spoke about with Mueller's team. He says he's cooperated with multiple investigations in the past and believes that when investigations are ongoing, it's best not to talk about it.

Pompeo also won't say whether Mueller's team asked him not to speak publicly about the contents of the interview.

___

10:50 a.m.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is observing Mike Pompeo's confirmation hearing to be secretary of state.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker pointed out Haley's presence to the committee as the hearing got underway Thursday.

Haley is based in New York. Her presence signals a show of support for the man designated to replace former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Haley and Tillerson famously clashed throughout their overlap. Haley became one of the Trump administration's most prominent foreign policy voices while Tillerson mostly kept out of the spotlight. His aides often complained privately that Haley was "freelancing" on foreign policy.

The U.N. ambassador works under State Department direction but has some independent clout because it is a Cabinet-level position.

___

10:25 a.m.

Protesters are interrupting the start of current CIA Director Mike Pompeo's hearing in the Senate to be the next secretary of state.

The protesters chanted "No Pompeo" and "No more war." One interrupted Republican Sen. Pat Roberts' opening statement.

The protesters appear to be associated with the Code Pink movement. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker is warning there may be arrests if protesters are disruptive.

The interruptions come as Pompeo's hearing to be top diplomat gets underway. Senators are expected to question him for many hours throughout the day.

Just before the hearing, President Donald Trump wished Pompeo good luck on Twitter. Trump says: "He will be a great Secretary of State!"

___

12:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of state is declaring that years of soft U.S. policy toward Russia are over and vowing to promote democracy and human rights while ending "demoralizing" vacancies at the State Department.

Mike Pompeo is set to appear Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Now serving as Trump's CIA director, the former Kansas congressman has been nominated to replace Rex Tillerson as America's top diplomat.

In prepared remarks for his Senate confirmation, Pompeo chastises Russia for acting "aggressively" and emphasizes that the Trump administration considers Russia "a danger to our country." But he also says that diplomatic efforts with Moscow, while challenging, "must continue."

Pompeo also stresses America's "duty to lead," despite Trump's own vows to put "America first."