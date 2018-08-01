MINNEAPOLIS — The Latest on a demonstration to protest the lack of charges against two Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot a black man last month (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

A demonstration over the fatal shooting of a black man by Minneapolis police has ended and Metro Transit was working to get buses and trains running on schedule after protesters blocked traffic for hours.

Protesters were angry after a prosecutor said there'd be no charges in the June 23 police shooting of Thurman Blevins. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday the officers' actions were justified because Blevins was armed, disregarded police commands and turned toward police with the loaded gun.

Blevins' family members said he wasn't a danger to officers and ran away because he was scared.

The group of about 300 protesters marched through Minneapolis during rush hour Tuesday and along the light rail tracks. At one point, they chanted some of Blevins' final words, "Please don't shoot me! Leave me alone!" They also protested outside Target Field during the Minnesota Twins game, before dispersing.

__

7:10 p.m.

Metro Transit says train service in downtown Minneapolis is resuming, but delays are expected after protesters blocked the tracks and disrupted service for nearly an hour.

About 300 people protested Tuesday. The group marched through Minneapolis and along the light rail tracks, during evening rush hour and before the start of a Minnesota Twins game. At one point, they chanted some of Blevins' final words, "Please don't shoot me! Leave me alone!"

The protest appeared mostly peaceful.

__

6:10 p.m.

Activists protesting a prosecutor's decision to decline charging two Minneapolis police officers who shot and killed a black man are marching on light train tracks during rush hour.

About 300 people gathered in Minneapolis Tuesday — a day after a prosecutor said the officers would not be charged in Thurman Blevins' death.

The group began marching on the light rail tracks, chanting: "No justice, no peace. No racist police." Metro Transit warned riders that there may be delays for trains and buses due to the demonstration.

___

5:15 p.m.

Nearly 200 activists and the family of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police have gathered at the Hennepin County Government Center to protest a decision to decline charging the officers.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday the two officers who shot 31-year-old Thurman Blevins would not be charged. He said the officers' actions were justified because Blevins was armed, disregarded police commands and pointed a gun at them.

Protesters held signs Tuesday that called for justice. They continued to call for the officers to be prosecuted and fired.

The protesters also shouted that Freeman "needs to go."

Blevins' cousin, Sydnee Brown, says Blevins was "not an evil man walking the earth."

__

6:30 a.m.

Activists and the family of a black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police are preparing to protest a prosecutor's decision not to criminally charge the officers.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined Monday to charge Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly, who shot 31-year-old Thurman Blevins after chasing him into a north Minneapolis alley last month.

