NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Latest on Americana Music Association's Honors and Awards, which is being presented at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (all times local):

Folk singer-songwriter John Prine won artist of the year for the second time in a row at the Americana Music Honors and Awards on Wednesday, while Jason Isbell took home three awards, including album of the year.

Considered a leader of the Americana genre, the 71-year-old released "Tree of Forgiveness" this year, his first collection of new material in 13 years. Isbell won for song of the year for "If We Were Vampires," and as a duo/group for his band, the 400 Unit.

Country singer Tyler Childers was named emerging artist of the year, while bluegrass banjo player Molly Tuttle won instrumentalist of the year.

Irma Thomas, Buddy Guy and k.d. lang all received lifetime achievement honors.